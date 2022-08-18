Driver says he didn’t see lights before hitting Toms River, NJ police car

TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck the driver's side of a police vehicle heading to an emergency call on Sunday night said he didn't see the lights or hear the siren.

The officer was headed to a call about several people who had been thrown from a boat in a marshy area near Chadwick Island when he was hit while in the left lane of Route 37, according to Toms River police Chief Mitch Little.

Witnesses told police that other traffic had stopped for the police car.

The driver, Brian Ayres, 55, of Pearl River, New York, and the officer suffered only minor injuries because of the collision. Ayres was issued a summons for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Their vehicles suffered extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

Crash involving a Toms River police vehicle 8/14/22 Crash involving a Toms River police vehicle 8/14/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Three people were rescued after the boat operated by John P. Boyle III, 58, of Bedminster, ran aground in the Chadwick Island section. EMS units pulled all out of the water and transported them back to land, according to State Police Trooper Charles Marchan.

Three passengers sustained minor injuries; Boyle sustained moderate injuries; and one was seriously injured. Three occupants were not injured at all.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.