Driver says he didn’t see lights before hitting Toms River, NJ police car
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck the driver's side of a police vehicle heading to an emergency call on Sunday night said he didn't see the lights or hear the siren.
The officer was headed to a call about several people who had been thrown from a boat in a marshy area near Chadwick Island when he was hit while in the left lane of Route 37, according to Toms River police Chief Mitch Little.
Witnesses told police that other traffic had stopped for the police car.
The driver, Brian Ayres, 55, of Pearl River, New York, and the officer suffered only minor injuries because of the collision. Ayres was issued a summons for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Their vehicles suffered extensive damage and were towed from the scene.
Three people were rescued after the boat operated by John P. Boyle III, 58, of Bedminster, ran aground in the Chadwick Island section. EMS units pulled all out of the water and transported them back to land, according to State Police Trooper Charles Marchan.
Three passengers sustained minor injuries; Boyle sustained moderate injuries; and one was seriously injured. Three occupants were not injured at all.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.