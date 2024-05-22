Man dies in drive-by shooting outside Willingboro, NJ social club

✅ Officials said a car drove slowly by the Diamond Dogz social club Tuesday night

✅ A gunman fired into the crowd outside, according to officials

✅ Major Hamilton was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital where he died, officials said

WILLINGBORO — A man is dead after a drive-by shooting outside a social club Tuesday night.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said a dark-colored vehicle drove slowly by the Diamond Dogz club on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Willingboro around 9:15 p.m., as a gunman fired multiple rounds at the crowd. Major Hamilton, 45, of Willingboro was the only person struck.

Hamilton died at Virtua Willingboro Hospital about a hour later from a chest wound, according to Bradshaw. No arrests have been made.

A violent year in Willingboro

Bradshaw did not disclose whether or not Hamilton was targeted by the gunman. A possible motive was also not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958.

Three men were shot inside a home on Buttercup Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro in February. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.

