Man dies in drive-by shooting outside Willingboro, NJ social club
✅ Officials said a car drove slowly by the Diamond Dogz social club Tuesday night
✅ A gunman fired into the crowd outside, according to officials
✅ Major Hamilton was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital where he died, officials said
WILLINGBORO — A man is dead after a drive-by shooting outside a social club Tuesday night.
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said a dark-colored vehicle drove slowly by the Diamond Dogz club on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Willingboro around 9:15 p.m., as a gunman fired multiple rounds at the crowd. Major Hamilton, 45, of Willingboro was the only person struck.
Hamilton died at Virtua Willingboro Hospital about a hour later from a chest wound, according to Bradshaw. No arrests have been made.
A violent year in Willingboro
Bradshaw did not disclose whether or not Hamilton was targeted by the gunman. A possible motive was also not disclosed.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958.
Three men were shot inside a home on Buttercup Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro in February. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.
