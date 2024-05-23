State Police ask for help to locate NJ woman missing since April

☑️ Danielle Lopez, 37, went missing in April

☑️ Her car was found broken down in Penn State Forest

☑️ Lopez's mom said she was going camping

State Police are asking the public for help trying to locate a woman missing since April.

Danielle Lopez, 37, was last seen at the Wawa on Route 72 in Vincentown around 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, April; 13.

Her 2008 2-door blue Hyundai Accent was later found disabled on Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest in Woodland Township.

The AWARE Foundation said Lopez spoke with her family on April 12 and told her family she was going camping in Wharton State Forest.

She is known to frequent the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, Pemberton Township, and Willingboro Township, according to State Police.

ALSO READ: Fallen signal wire to blame for NJ Transit suspension

Map shows location of Wawa on Route 72 in Vincentown and Lost Lane Road in Woodland Map shows location of Wawa on Route 72 in Vincentown and Lost Lane Road in Woodland (Canva) loading...

"Sweet, caring and loving"

Sue Quackenbush, who says she is Lopez's mother, wrote on Facebook that unspecified authorities have told her daughter went missing under "suspicious circumstances."

"Danielle was sweet, creative, and loving. She was a wonderful daughter and a vibrant light in my life," she wrote on her Facebook.

Lopez is 5 foot 4 inches and 135 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She also wears glasses.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said the investigation into Lopez' disappearance is active and would not answer additional questions. He asked anyone with information to contact the State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

UPDATED: Memorial Day Parades in New Jersey 2024 (alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 27 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow