Hard-working NJ college student missing for a week

MADISON — Borough and Drew University police are working with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office to find a student who has been missing for a week.

Friends and relatives are worried because it is unlike the hardworking student to fall off the radar and not respond to messages.

Ajay Sah, a 22-year-old junior from Nepal, was last seen on the Madison campus the afternoon of Jan. 19. He was reported missing three days later.

Friends have posted on Facebook that the last activity on his credit card was the purchase of a train ticket to New York on Jan. 19.

Sah is 5 feet 6 inches, 125 pounds with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and a gray hoodie.

"Ajay is an important and well known member of our community and we are working toward and hopeful for his safe return to Drew," Vice President of Campus Life and Student Affairs Frank Merckx said in a message to the community.

Merckx told the Morristown Daily Record that Sah lives year-round on campus and works several jobs on and off campus.

It is not normal for Sah to ignore messages from his friends and brother, Merckx told the Morristown Daily Record.

Police asked anyone with information about Sah's whereabouts to call them at 973-593-3000.

