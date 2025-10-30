Say you treat your dog or cat like your child without saying you treat your dog or cat like your child.

Here’s one way. When Halloween comes, make sure you spend more on your pup than you do yourself.

Believe it or not, people do.

Dog dressed as grandma, Dog with turkey hat Photo courtesy of Jackie Zuckerbrod loading...

Halloween costumes for pets

MetLife Pet Insurance just released a survey of cat and dog owners, and it turns out most pet owners are trying to put Halloween costumes on their pets.

Honestly, it’s just impressive if you can get them to wear it.

What’s more, one in three owners says they spend more on the pet’s costume than their own. 20% of fur parents spend over $50.

I have a family friend who has countless pics of her dog in various costumes, not just at Halloween but throughout the year.

I can’t tell if the dog enjoys this or is just resigned to it by this point.

Now you might be wondering what the ‘in’ costumes are for dogs this Halloween. After all, you don’t want them looking stupid, amirite?

Dog as pirate, dog as Storm Trooper Photo courtesy of Jackie Zuckerbrod loading...

According to the study, the top three dog costumes are:

🐶 The Grinch

🐶 An Ewok

🐶 A ghost

Cat in a shirt Photo by Huy Phan on Unsplash loading...

What’s the fashionable cat donning for Halloween 2025?

🐱 A pumpkin

🐱 A lion

🐱 Mario

Far be it from me to yuck anyone’s yum, but do the pets really like it?

Are they enjoying this strange experience, or do they feel like they’re the butt of some joke that they’re not being let in on?

Dog in pearls Photo courtesy of Jackie Zuckerbrod loading...

Maybe this gives us a clue.

According to the study 43% of pet parents say the costume didn’t last the night because the pet destroyed it. And 22% say they regretted the purchase.

But hey, if I had a dog I could bring trick-or-treating and its cuteness could get me an extra Nerds rope or two, you bet she’s going as a bumble bee or a taco.

