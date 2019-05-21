Dressbarn to close all its 650 locations

MAHWAH — Another New Jersey retailer is shutting down all its stores across the country — but not right away.

Steven Taylor, chief financial officer of Dressbarn, said in a statement said the closure of the chain's 650 stores is necessary because the chain "has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment."

The closure will not be immediate and all locations are "open and conducting business as usual" according to the chain. No timetable was announced. Dressbarn has 29 locations in New Jersey.

The store's parent company, the Ascena retail group, said the chain employs 6,800 people. It also owns the chains Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Loft and Justice.

It's the latest chain to close a significant number of locations this year including Family Dollar, Gymboree, Payless ShoeSource and Charlotte Russe. JC Penney announced it is closing 24 locations.

Wayne-based Toys R Us in 2018 closed all its locations in the United States after filing for bankruptcy.

