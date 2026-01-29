This is a product that feels like I came up with the idea in a dream.

Few things calm me down after a stressful day more than a warm bath. Additionally, I’ve long been a fan of the animated show “The Simpsons.”

I’m one of those nerds who watched the DVDs until they could barely play anymore, had the CDs with songs from the show, and even listened to the episode commentaries with the show’s creators.

To hear that two of my favorite things have now been combined in a limited edition product by Dr. Squatch?

*Chef’s kiss*

The soap brand prides itself on being made for men but I think these special scents would be perfect for any 'Simpsons' fan in your life. They have released two different soaps inspired by the beloved show's characters.

Dr. Squatch Simpsons Soap Dr. Squatch via Facebook loading...

D’oh-nut Delirium

Based on Homer’s favorite treat, D’oh-nut Delirium has scents of warmed dough, frosted vanilla, and powdered sugar swirls with buttery cinnamon and vanilla bean.

The soap is for those who are lovable, humorous, and hungry, according to Dr. Squatch.

Say it with me: MMMMMM donut!

As for those who are a little more rowdy, mischievous, and charming, like one Bartholomew J. Simpson, then you’ll want to check out the other limited edition soap.

Dr. Squatch Simpsons Soap Dr. Squatch via Facebook loading...

Squishee Supreme

You don’t even have to travel to a Kwik-E-Mart to smell like a large Squishee.

(And don’t worry, this one won’t smell like the all syrup super squishees that sent Bart and Milhouse on a sugar rush in the episode ‘Boy-Scouts ’n the Hood’)

Instead, this soap is described as having the tangy scent of zesty lime, juicy strawberry, and crisp green apple.

“MMMMM that’s good squishee!”

No reason to say “D’OH” here. If you want to smell like you're right out of Springfield, you can check out the Simpsons Suds on Dr. Squatch’s site.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

