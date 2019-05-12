Double stabbing in Hamilton home leaves woman dead, cops say

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — A woman was stabbed to death inside a home early Sunday morning.

Hamilton police forced their way into a home on Steward Street around 1:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call and found a man and woman stabbed, according to Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey DeBlasio.

The woman, in her thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was hospitalized in critical condition, DeBlasio said.

Police did not disclose the identities of those involved or circumstances of the stabbing, but said they believe it was an isolated incident and that there was no danger to the community.

Hamilton police at the scene told RLS Metro Breaking News at least one of the victims was stabbed multiple times and bleeding heavily when they arrived.

DeBlasio asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5