Do not be surprised that New Jersey is the third happiest state in America. While the stress and troubles here in the Garden State are real, it is the way we manage them.

WalletHub conducted a thorough analysis of factors that make the population of a state achieve overall happiness. In their methodology they considered emotional and physical well-being, work environment and community environment in each state to rank the happiest states in the country.

Photo by Austin Schmid on Unsplash Photo by Austin Schmid on Unsplash loading...

According to the study, New Jersey ranked high in happiness because New Jerseyans have the lowest share of people reporting traumatic events during their childhood. As anybody knows, when you grow up in New Jersey, most of the child population let things slide a little more than our friends in the Midwest or western states.

New Jersey also ranks as having the second highest satisfaction rate and the second lowest depression rates.

The study also reported what I see daily, we have the second highest share of people who have supportive relationships and love in their lives. Loyalty is big here in New Jersey in both family and friend relationships.

While divorce statistics are high throughout the country, the study points out that New Jersey has the third lowest separation and divorce rate in the country at close to 17%.

That low percentage is much lower than the average state which is in the low forty percentile.

Photo by Leon Seibert on Unsplash Photo by Leon Seibert on Unsplash loading...

Here in the Garden State, we have the third highest share of households earning over $75,000 per year. As we all know we have the highest tax rate that eats into that household income but overall, we still rank high in household income.

Here’s how New Jersey faired:

New Jersey ranks 2nd overall in emotional and physical well-being.

New Jersey ranks 32nd in work environment.

New Jersey ranks 33rd in community and environment.

The overall well-being ranking was a large factor in making New Jersey the third overall happiest state in the country.

Hawaii ranks number one as the happiest state in the country. Warm sun palm trees and the easy-going environment was a big factor in that number.

Maryland ranks second with high scores in each category.

So, the next time you say I got to get out of New Jersey, it could be worse, you could be living in West Virginia, Arkansas, or Louisiana who in that order have the least happiness in their states.

Enjoy the happiness of The Great Garden State and smile.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry.

