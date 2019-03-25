Don’t return that ‘missed call’ — it could cost you

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor is sounding the alarm about the latest phone scam making the rounds in New Jersey.

Prosecutor Anthony Kearns says it is called "wangiri" — Japanese for "one ring and drop."

But when the victim of the call calls back, he or she is charged an exorbitant rate for the call — even if the scammer appears to be using a local number.

Kearns said the longer the scammer keeps someone on the call, the more compensation the scammer might get, and the more the victim could be charged.\

"If you see a phone call from an unknown number, don't answer it. And secondly don't call it back," Kearns said.

Kearns says it's the latest wrinkle in the same story: "I think this is just another one of a long list of scams. And I think because of technology, people have to be ever vigilant ."

He said if you receive a call, report it to Crime Stoppers at 800-321-0010.

"They can contact the Department of Homeland Security and inform them of that . They can also contact their local police or the local FBI field office," he said.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.