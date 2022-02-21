Don’t miss this wild NJ Festival held on residents’ front porches

My town has its share of great festivals and I’ve been lucky enough to participate in them throughout the years, but I’ve never seen or even heard of any like this.

I don’t know about you, but I am not going to miss it. It takes place in the beautiful town of Bordentown. Centrally located, boasting an energetic downtown filled with beautiful shops and historic homes and famous for its popular outdoor events like the Cranberry Festival and Street Fair, Bordentown is the perfect venue for an event like this.

PorchFest is likely to be one of the most unique and amazing experiences of all the other festivals in New Jersey. Bordentown Arts Initiative is sponsoring this First Ever PorchFest which is scheduled for Saturday, April 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to TapInto.com, the Bordentown Arts Initiative was inspired by all of the wonderful performers who were involved with the Cranberry Festival. They decided not to wait until the fall, which is when the Cranberry Festival usually takes place, but instead give everyone an opportunity to hear all this great talent on a bunch of different “stages.” (Or as you and I know them, porches.)

It’s a free family-friendly event and will feature all different genres of music, depending on which porches you are visiting. City residents who would like to participate by supplying their porches will be paired up with all of the different musicians who volunteer their time to perform. Then, you just stroll around from porch to porch throughout the city and enjoy all the music.

Plus, you get to experience the distinctive beauty and friendly atmosphere that Bordentown offers.

TapInto.com says the idea was borrowed from the original PorchFest, which took place in 2007 in Ithaca, New York. It’s a great idea because there are people who’ll feel more comfortable not being packed in with crowds. Plus, it brings a sense of community to the town.

If you live in Bordentown and would like to offer up your porch as a “stage” for this spectacular event you can sign up here. But, you should note: Because this is a rain or shine event, please make sure you have either a covered porch or some sort of pop-up tent to be able to shield the musicians from any rain.

As soon as all of the porch stages are set, Bordentown Arts will release on its website and on its social media accounts a walking guide with a list of porches and a schedule of performances.

I love this idea so much I wish I’d thought of it. And I hope it catches on. What a unique way to experience some great music, hang out with family and friends and show off your town. Maybe this will be the first PorchFest of many across New Jersey.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: