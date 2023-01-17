Don’t look for NJ McD’s to sell ‘air land and sea’ burgers soon

Just…no.

Some things go together. Others send social media into a ghastly tailspin. This is one of them.

Raina Huang is an influencer (and god do I hate that word) and has over 330,000 followers on Instagram, over 3 million on TikTok and has her own YouTube channel. Based out of Los Angeles she’s known for doing competitive food challenges. Has she ever gone up against Joey Chestnut? Sorry, that’s the only other competitive eater I know by name.

Well, she’s made people gag coast to coast with an obnoxious McDonald’s hack we all hope doesn’t give McD’s any menu ideas. She took a Big Mac, a Filet-o-Fish and a McChicken sandwich and combined all three meats into a massive thing she calls an "air land and sea burger."

😳

First of all, it's just too much. Second of all, you're going to confuse your taste buds into a civil war. Third and most important, social media reaction has not been good.

A steady stream of comments.

“Raina, I love you, but this is the first time I’ve gagged at one of your videos.”

"These ‘hacks’ are a total disaster."

“No thanks; I’ll pass 😲"

Raina Huang's travels have taken her to many different states but I'm not sure if she's been to New Jersey. If so, did she just rip this idea off from the original fat burgers sold at Rutgers?

Some believe McDonald’s itself is behind this as a way to sell three sandwiches at once by getting people to try the DIY burger hack. Just don’t get any ideas corporate giant. It won’t be well received here.

Unless you throw in some pork roll?

Hmmm.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America