When it comes to spam messages, it's sometimes hard to tell if certain ones are regional or completely random. However they go out, one thing's for sure. They're completely unwanted.

Here in New Jersey, we have no shortage of these. My wife and I both get hit by them pretty regularly. Although for some reason, I seem to get more than her. No idea why.

Sometimes the texts are amusing and will give you a chuckle. Other times they might be about a product for sale where they try to solicit your business. At least, that's what they want you to think.

And then, there are those that mimic services we all use and pay for. To me, those are some of the most dangerous ones because they can seem so legit. Case in point: A confirmation text over a bill you paid for but provides a link for you to check on a term or something like that.

Those can be the trickiest ones since it forces you to do a double-take. Always consider if it's part of the normal course of action. The last thing you want to do is give your personal life keys to a scammer.

Before we dive into the lovely spam messages I received, there is one particular type of text I haven't received as of yet. That's when someone's claiming to be someone you know and they're in a situation and need you to send them money right away.

Sadly, some of these scammers have gotten very good with how they word their messages and can trick some people rather easily. Always watch for red flags when something seems out of the ordinary.

Over the course of a month, I personally received 24 spam texts ranging from product offers to special gifts for services I use. And as much as I'm hoping you get a chuckle out of these, I also want you to be aware of what to look for.

Perhaps there's someone you know that lives here in New Jersey that's receiving the same messages but might not think anything of it. Be aware to help those close to you also stay alert in these situations. I honestly don't believe I'm the only Jersian receiving these messages.

With that said, let's dive in.

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received.

Now before you take the poll below, I'm going to admit something. I once almost fell for an online scam. It was for a Christmas gift my wife wanted and I didn't pay close attention to the web address. I did eventually realize it but had to put a hold on my credit card to prevent the charge from going through. And yes, the scammers sent an email asking for a different card.

Although it's a different situation from a text scam, the same rules apply. I certainly learned my lesson and make sure I stay extra vigilant. So far, I haven't been tricked by a text scam.

So I ask you to be honest, New Jersey, there's no shame in it. Have you ever fallen victim to a text scam? Sound out below and let us know.

Remember, it's very easy to be fooled if the scammer sends just the right message at just the right time. Be vigilant, and stay alert.