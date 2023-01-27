Popular Hoboken, NJ bakery closes after more than 40 years

🍞 An iconic Hoboken bakery is closing its doors after 43 years

🍞 Dom's Bakery is famous for its fresh baked bread made daily and by hand

🍞 Singer Frank Sinatra frequented Dom's Bakery back in the day

HOBOKEN — He did it his way for 43 years….and now it’s time to hang up the apron!

Popular Hoboken bakery, Dom’s is closing its doors after nearly half a century in business on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Owners Dom and Flo Castelitto announced on Saturday, Jan. 21 that they are closing up shop and retiring, according to the bakery’s Facebook page.

Dom's pepperoni bread (Photo Credit: Facebook)

“As many of you know, we have made the decision to close this chapter of our lives. We are beyond thankful to the entire Hoboken community for your lasting support and loyalty during our past 43 years of business,” the owners wrote.

Dom’s Bakery on 506 Grand Street has always been known for its fresh bread made daily and by hand, mostly by Dom himself.

Baking the bread at Dom's (Photo Credit: Facebook)

It was also a favorite place of Hoboken’s Ol Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra. Word is that when the iconic singer was living in California, he would have Dom ship bread to him and to his favorite local restaurant on the West Coast, according to The Hoboken Girl.

Dom’s Bakery first opened in 1979 at 5th Street between Adams and Jefferson, the online publication explained. The Castelittos then bought a new location on Grand where they’ve been baking bread ever since.

While Dom’s is known for its bread, customers thoroughly enjoyed baguettes, fresh focaccia bread with homemade sauce, pepperoni and sausage stuffed bread, Easter bread, and classic Italian pastries.

Dom's Bakery (Photo Credit: Facebook)

The Castelittos are inviting everyone who has ever loved the bakery to stop in for a celebration and one last loaf this Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They are not answering the phones or taking any more orders for tomorrow. It’s a first come, first serve.

So, get in line early, take a deep breath, and enjoy that final smell of fresh, baked bread from a Hoboken favorite.

