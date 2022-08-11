Domino’s pizza is being kicked out of Italy (Opinion)

New Jersey takes its pizza more seriously than its politics. We know our pizza. We know it’s as good or better than NYC pizza. We know pizza in any other part of the country is a joke. It’s barely pizza-adjacent. And Chicago deep dish? Fughettaboutit.

We also know that maybe in a pinch a chain pizza will be OK, but we always love our go-to mom-and-pop pizza joints most.

Guess who apparently agrees?

Italy.

Domino’s pizza, the biggest national pizza chain in the United States, is being thrown out of Italy like an unwelcome drunk uncle.

They’ve tried to make a go of it in the birthplace of pizza since 2015. Now they’re down to just 13 locations there and according to Bloomberg, market forces are throwing the American chain out of the country.

Domino’s is admitting defeat. They’re throwing in the towel. Just like here in the Dirty Jerz, it seems competition from local restaurants offering pizza in Italy was fierce.

Domino’s peaked in Italy in 2020 but as the pandemic brought more restaurants there doing deliveries it cut into their business. That, and the fact that Italy never quite took to the American chain version of pizza like Domino’s had hoped it would. They envisioned literally hundreds of locations. Dare to dream.

Just for fun, here’s a video of an Italian woman trying Domino’s pizza for the first time. It…doesn’t end well.

So is New Jersey big enough to keep chain pizza alive? So far so good. There are more than 100 Domino’s locations here. There are more than 70 Pizza Hut locations.

So someone’s eating it. But is it like a player having a girl on the side? She’ll do in a pinch, but your Saturday Night girl will always be your local pizza joint?

Then there’s your frozen pizzas. Are these cardboard frisbees even worth mentioning? Yet there they sit in freezer case after freezer case in every grocery store in the state. Again, they wouldn’t be there if they weren’t selling. But how? Why?

My theory is only transplants from the Midwest buy these because they think it’s what pizza actually is. Meanwhile, we native residents know frozen pizza is worse than dog food.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

