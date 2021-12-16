VINELAND — Two women were injured and several pets are now missing after their house exploded on Wednesday afternoon.

A resident told 6 ABC Action News that his wife and mother were inside the house on Cornucopia Avenue when the explosion reduced the house to rubble.

"The house was pretty well involved with fire. People were being treated on the front lawn by bystanders, EMS arrived and took care of the patients," Fire Chief Luigi Tramontana Jr. said.

A neighbor told 6 ABC Action News he helped free one of the women after she became trapped by a wall that fell on her leg.

Missing dogs after a house explosion in Vineland (Tiny Paws Rescue)

Foster dogs missing

Three of the family's foster dogs and a cat remain missing. A fourth dog, named Frazier, was found after briefly going missing. The family was taking care of a total of nine foster dogs.

Tramontana told the Vineland Daily Journal the cause of the explosion is under investigation but the house has to "cool down" first.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Light Up New Jersey 2021: Your best holiday lights Here are the brightest, most creative and breathtaking holiday light displays. You can vote for your favorite here.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.