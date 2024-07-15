Just say you're a dog trainer, and voila, you're a dog trainer.

There's no legal requirement that one be certified in order to be hired to teach a dog behaviors and skills.

But advocates say it's time for that to change. And a bill introduced in Trenton paves the way for New Jersey to become the first state in the U.S. to make the move.

The bill states that an individual would have to be licensed — or have a temporary permit — in order to provide dog training in New Jersey.

There are entities that already offer certification options, but going through that process is not mandatory today, in New Jersey or any other state.

"The growing concern is that we're seeing more and more reports of unqualified, uneducated, and unethical dog trainers who are posing risks," said Bradley Phifer, executive director of the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers.

Under the proposed law, individuals who are at least 18 years old and are of "good professional moral character" would be eligible for a license. One must go through a certification program or demonstrate at least a year's worth of continuous dog training services.

A license would be valid for three years. The bill does not mention specific costs involved with achieving licensure.

The measure says an individual can be subject to a fine of up to $3,000 for acting as a dog trainer without a license.

The bill, introduced by Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington, has been referred to the Assembly Regulated Professions Committee.

The proposed law creates a New Jersey Dog Trainer Licensure Board, which would consist of nine members.

