EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A police officer shot a dog that was charging at him and had just bit a woman several times, township police said Monday.

According to police, the dog immediately ran away after being shot and was located near its owner's residence. It was then transported to a local veterinary hospital.

On Saturday evening, police said, officers arrived at the scene of a reported dog bite and met with the victim, a 40-year-old woman who was visiting the La Costa Lakes development from Atlantic City.

She sustained bites to the back of her head, her arm, and areas of her lower back. The victim was treated on scene and then transported via ambulance to the hospital for additional treatment.

According to police, an officer soon located the canine in question and on the ground nearby, found a female — who was associated with the owner of the dog — suffering from an apparent head injury. Police say she was attempting to recover the dog, but fell and struck her head.

When the officer attempted to assist the injured female, according to police, the dog growled. When the officer backed away, the canine charged and that's when it was shot, police said.

As of early Monday evening, the dog, known as Kiko, was undergoing surgery.

"This entire incident and the chain of events leading up to it are just so unfortunate for everyone involved," the police department said.

