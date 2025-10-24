Imagine you're walking your dog and thinking about the rest of the day when suddenly your dog slips out of the leash, which you may have adjusted to make it more comfortable for the dog, and in a flash, the dog is down the drain.

Literally down a storm drain.

This happened to a woman a week ago and thankfully there were some hero officers able to save the day.

Photo via Wall Township PD & Canva Photo via Wall Township PD & Canva loading...

Wall Township police respond to distress call

Last week, Wall Township Patrolman Jerry Baker, Dan Grothues, Josh Wheeler and Lieutenant Eric Jennings responded to call from a woman saying that her dog had fallen into a storm drain, and she was unable to get her out.

The small dog reportedly slipped out of her collar during a walk and fallen into the storm drain.

When the officers arrived, they found Sandy the dog scared and stuck below ground, and her owner just as distraught. The dog was howling in distress.

Photo via Wall Township PD on Facebook Photo via Wall Township PD on Facebook loading...

Quick thinking saves Sandy the dog

The Wall Township officers thought of calling the Department of Public Works and Highways for assistance in lifting the storm drains, but Sandy the dog could be heard crying out.

There was no time to delay, so instead of waiting for the storm drain grate to be lifted by DPW, the officers quickly improvised.

According to police, the officers used a lockout tool, which allowed them to hook onto Sandy's ID collar, which was thankfully still around her neck.

Once the Wall officers got hold of her collar, they pulled her to safety, into the waiting arms of her distraught and crying owner.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

A happy ending in Wall Township

According to Wall Police Lt. Steven Nash, police received the call for help at 7:27 a.m. Thanks to the quickness of these officers, Sandy was rescued by 7:44 a.m.

The Wall Township police department said in a social media post about the officers:

"Thanks to their quick thinking and compassion, Sandy was safely reunited with her very grateful owner without injury."

Thank you to Patrolmen Jerry Baker, Dan Grothues, Josh Wheeler and Lt. Eric Jennings.

They are our Blue Friday honorees for this week.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈