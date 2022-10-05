Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening.

Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home.

The victims received treatment for non-life threatening dog bite wounds. The dog was secured by the township animal control officer.

Almer said he did not know what might have provoked the dog to bite.

Cane corso dogs, whose name means "bodyguard dog" in Latin, are described by the American Kennel Club as "peerless protectors" who are "assertive and confident."

They typically weigh over 100 pounds and stand at about 28 inches at the shoulder. A cane corso is typically loyal and protective of its family, according to breeders.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

