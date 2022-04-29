Why is New Jersey’s Dr. Oz running for senate in Pennsylvania? (Opinion)

The answer is simple, it's opportunity.

The Kennedys and Hillary Clinton did it years ago. If you can establish residency in a state and register to vote there a year ahead of the election, you're good to go.

Dr. Mamet Oz, a famous heart surgeon, author and TV personality, has lived in New Jersey for over three decades. He has a beautiful mansion overlooking the Hudson and the New York City skyline in Cliffside Park.

Not many people in the public knew or cared about his political affiliation until now, now that he's a concealed-weapon-card-carrying self-proclaimed conservative running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. He saw an opportunity, which as a Republican he would never have in New Jersey, and he moved to Pennsylvania.

His wife's parents have a home in Montgomery County, PA, and that's where he's listed on his driver's license and his voter registration. If you live in South Jersey or Northwestern Jersey you've no doubt seen the TV commercials for his campaign in local media. You've also seen attack ads against his candidacy and his claims of being a true conservative.

Don't think that the local, typical left-wing media hasn't noticed either. The Philadelphia Inquirer put out a piece a few months back reminding Philadelphia and Pennsylvania voters that he still hangs out at his New Jersey mansion as often as he can.

Dr. Oz will remind you that in the 1980s he graduated from business and medical school from the University of Pennsylvania.

He's currently in the lead in the polls for the Pennsylvania Republican Primary coming up in a few weeks on May 17. Dr. Oz has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and has an advantage in name recognition over the other four candidates.

If the polls are off, which they often are, and the good doctor loses, you can bet he'll be back in Jersey soon enough. They always come back ... or move to Florida.

