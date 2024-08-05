Does anyone in New Jersey still own these old-school gadgets?

Technology has moved so fast in the last 20 years, it’s genuinely hard to keep up with it. Are there any old school devices you refuse to part with?

You can answer that in a second, first allow me to explain how this came up.

I was very generously offered some VHS tapes by a family member, this was the email I received:

Any Simpson lovers? I have 12 VHS tapes of Simpsons episodes. Perhaps 150 or so. From the 1990s. Let me know if you would like them.

I didn’t have the heart to say that not only do old school Simpson fans have the option to stream them or watch the DVDs, but who would still have a VHS player to watch these grainy episodes?

So it got me thinking… what vintage pieces of technology are New Jerseyans keeping despite being outdated?

VCRs

As I said, we’ve moved from VHS tapes, to DVDs, to Blu Rays, to having most content right our finger tips on an annoying amount of streaming services.

Turntables

Granted, they’ve made a comeback in the last decade or so with Millennials and Gen Z getting into having physical media, but some of us still have vinyls from the ‘70s.

Bonus points if you have can pinpoint the second certain songs skipped on your records and it sounds weird when you hear the song proper in other media.

DVD players

Two of the bigger downsides for me when it comes to streaming movies and TV is 1) you’re screwed if the internet goes down, and 2) no DVD extras. I miss TV show commentaries (end of nerdy rant)!

Flip phones

Don’t you miss slamming your flip phone shut at the end of a conversation? Or is that a look inside on who I am as a person?

If you still have the luxury of closing your phone and tossing it across the room at the end of a frustrating conversation, I envy you. If you’re still typing on T9Word - I don’t.

CD players

Much like records, as annoying as it was when your favorite song skipped a bit from playing it too much, it felt good to hold your new CD in your hand instead of just clicking “download.”

Landlines

Did you even have a crush on someone if you didn’t twist the cord around your finger when you talked to them?

And even though they went cordless long ago, do people still have one now that most people have a cellphone?

Now that we know who still has certain object, see if you remember any of these…

