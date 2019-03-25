Suicide is an epidemic in America. People giving up and making a decision to commit an irreversible act. We see it in the gun violence stats where most deaths are suicides. We see it rising among middle school children . And now the New Jersey legislature wants your doctor to help you kill yourself.

Perhaps the worst part of this bad deal is that insurance companies will have the ultimate say. Many documented cases of insurance companies denying coverage to sick patients who wanted to fight to live and instead covering the cheaper death pill.

I spoke to NJRTL Executive Director Marie Tasy who explained, with specific examples, the horror of insurance companies denying life preserving coverage. Don't let it happen here. Here is one of my previous articles on why assisted suicide is dangerous policy.

