Do you have to have your headlights on when it rains in NJ?

We've had quite a few rainy days since the beginning of the year. It's better than snow this time of year but can also be dangerous for driving, especially on a highway or in heavy rain. You'll see cars with their lights on and then suddenly here comes a car with no lights on that seems to appear out of nowhere.

That's why since the mid-1990s New Jersey has had a law that requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in use.

It doesn't matter if it's drizzling, or a sun shower. If it's raining and your wipers are on you MUST have your headlights on.

A majority of states have the same law. So if you travel out of state it's best to be in the habit of doing it.

Some drivers think it's enough to just let the car operate with their "daytime running lights" which is a standard on some cars. The problem with that is that your tail lights are not on and people may not be able to see you from behind.

I try to signal to people that their lights are not on when it's raining, but they just think I'm either warning them of a cop ahead of them or think I'm just being annoying.

I'm not crazy about a whole lot of laws in New Jersey, but this one keeps everyone a little safer.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

