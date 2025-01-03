Do these NJ New Year babies have the worst birthday?

No expecting parent is exactly in a race to have the first baby born in the new year. They are more concerned with the health and safety of the baby and mom. They're likely not even thinking about being first at an exciting and stressful moment like this.

Hospital staff and the media always consider it, however. Northjersey.com, did a rundown of some of the babies born in New Jersey on Jan. 1.

Supal and Hinal Patel had their baby boy Patel delivered at 1:56 a.m. at JFK University Medical Center in Edison. The baby weighed 7 pounds and 0.8 ounces.

baby holding finger Credit: LENblR loading...

As close to midnight as that was, they were beaten by more than an hour. Clementine Frances Muglia was born with Jersey girl credentials at 12:37 a.m. at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston to Grace Ann Caramico and Alfonse Muglia of Bloomfield. Clementine weighed in at 7 pounds.

But even that wasn't the winner. As near as northjersey.com could tell, the first baby born in New Jersey in 2025 was Cataleya Lopez. She was born at exactly midnight at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune. She weighed six pounds 12 ounces and is Julissa and Manfer Lopez's fourth child.

Congrats to all the families.

As these kids grow up, will they wish for a different birthday on the calendar? When you think about it, your birthday RSVP will tend to get forgotten in the chaos of the holidays. And will anyone be up for another party the day after a New Year's Eve blowout? Especially when they're young adults. How many friends will be too hungover to attend?

crib mattress sold at buybuy baby Photo: Business Wire loading...

But Jan. 1 might be far from the worst birthday to have.

While the tragic 9/11 attacks are soon going to be a quarter century behind us, they will not be forgotten. My stepfather's birthday is 9/11. My third child missed it by only one day.

My brother was born after Christmas and before New Year's Eve. Talk about getting lost in the shuffle. He also drew the short stick when it came to gifts, with family trying to give one gift as a Christmas/birthday combination present. Boooo!

Sad birthday celebration Canva loading...

Being born on Valentine's Day means sharing a birthday with one of the busiest restaurant nights of the year, and are your friends who aren't single going to attend your party?

Then there are good holidays on which to be born. An old friend had his daughter on July 4. She was convinced, at least through kindergarten, that all the fireworks were just for her.

Happy New Year, and happy birthday whenever it falls!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

