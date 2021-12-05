Every holiday season comes with its own unique joy. Whether gifts, family gatherings, or anything else, holidays are something we look forward to.

And every holiday there's something seasonal going on at New Jersey's retailers. Just look around. It's hard to miss those big displays.

This also holds true for candies and sweets. Each year, a different array of sweets take the spotlight.

And some of those sweets are almost exclusively associated with one specific time of year. Let's break down a few of those.

Dennis Malloy photo

Christmas is usually accompanied by candy canes. No matter where you go shopping, you're almost certain to come across this holiday classic.

Even here in New Jersey, you can't escape them. Go visit Santa anywhere in the state and he may have a candy cane ready for you just for saying hi.

Let's look at a few other holidays that have iconic candies and sweets associated with them.

dm-evans

Candycorn is another one of those staples, almost exclusively associated with Halloween. Think about it, do you ever see candy corn anywhere outside of Halloween?

Here's another one that probably should be exclusive to its own holiday.

Getty Images

Peeps. The marshmallow sweets are a favorite every Easter season. What's hard to understand about this, however, is most people don't seem to be a fan of them.

Still, millions are sold every year. Much like candy corn, we seem to like disliking peeps. But yet, we must have them for Easter.

Peeps by the palette! (Craig Allen photo).

So it's only logical to expect peeps during the Easter holiday. I mean, candy canes and candy corn tend to stay in their own lanes, so why should peeps be an exception to the rule?

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

But yet, this is what you'll find in some retailers throughout the Garden State.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Let's start off with stocking-shaped peeps. Perfect to have along with your hot chocolate.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Or perhaps, they'll compliment the holiday cookies. Hello there, gingerbread man.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Maybe have them Christmas morning while opening presents.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Or, enjoy them while sledding on the hills.

And it's not just Christmas you'll find peeps. They also like to get in on the Halloween fun.

Amazon

Perhaps this one could have its own debate. Candy corn vs Halloween peeps. Which one would be disliked more?

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Regardless of that, let's stay focused on the here and now with peeps and the fact that they're part of the Christmas holiday.

I'm not saying we shouldn't have peeps outside of Easter. I mean, they wouldn't be on display around New Jersey if we didn't want to purchase them. And some of them do come in fun shapes.

So that begs the question. Should peeps be associated with any holiday other than Easter? Let's have a little fun and see what we think.

