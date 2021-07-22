Divers, boats respond to ‘prank’ drowning call in Hightstown, NJ

HIGHTSTOWN — Nearly a dozen fire and rescue companies responded to the call of a possible missing child at Peddie Lake late Wednesday afternoon. But the call might have been a prank.

Five boats, a drone and divers searched the lake along Route 33 in Hightstown until sunset and found nothing.

Police told MidJersey.news the search focused around the East Ward Street bridge in the middle of the lake. The Peddie School campus and the banks of the lake were also searched.

Hightstown police said that the call appears to be a prank, which is under investigation.

Response to a search on Peddie Lake in Hightstown (Dennis Symons Jr., MidJersey.news)

Calls about drownings are always treated seriously with a full response. There have been six drownings and near-drownings on New Jersey lakes and pools this summer.

The most recent drowning was a 4-year-old boy found unresponsive in a Millville home pool who later died at a hospital.

The life of a a 49-year-old South Brunswick man who fell into the deep end of his backyard pool while cleaning it was saved by two police officers after his wife used a pool skimmer to pull his body out of the water.

