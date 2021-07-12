Child drowns in Millville, NJ pool, as South Brunswick PD saves a man
A 4-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a backyard pool in Cumberland County Friday night, at least the sixth drowning in New Jersey since June.
6ABC Action News reported that Millville police responded to a residence on Carmel Road around 11:30 p.m., where the child was found. He was rushed to a local hospital, but died there.
An investigation is still ongoing, according to the report.
On Saturday evening, South Brunswick police tweeted kudos to Lt. Roger Tuohy and Officer Ryan Bartunek, along with local paramedics, for saving a man from drowning.
The tweet said further details on that incident would come Monday. Messages left with South Brunswick PD early Monday morning have not yet been returned.
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.