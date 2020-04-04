‘Disturbed’ man collapses, dies in front of cops outside Trenton hospital

TRENTON — The state Attorney General's Office is investigating the death of a man Friday outside St. Francis Medical Center.

Trenton police responded to a call for a "disturbed" man outside the hospital at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Chambers Street just before noon, according to the Attorney General's Office. Officers took the man into custody but he broke free. While police chased the man, he became "unresponsive."

A spokesman for the mayor's office told New Jersey 101.5 the man collapsed in the parking lot.

State officials said police and emergency personnel tried to revive the man. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities did not provide the name or age of the man.

Trenton police officers in front of St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton (Brian McCarthy)

Trenton police Lt. Jason Kmiec told The Trentonian that the man took off his shirt and was shouting and throwing things at passing cars.

The Integrity Bureau in the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the State Police Homicide Unit are investigating the incident per state law that requires that the Attorney General’s Office conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer or while the decedent is in custody.

