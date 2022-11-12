Disgruntled driver climbs onto NJ school bus to confront kids

Police in Deptford were searching for a man who reportedly stepped onto a school bus full of students in an effort to confront them.

The incident happened Oct. 24, according to 6abc.com.

Surveillance video shows the man boarding the school vehicle just after 1:30 p.m. He was described as a disgruntled driver accusing kids of throwing debris at his car from the bus.

How the man managed to get onto the school bus and past the bus driver remains unknown.

Deptford Township Police Department hopes someone recognizes the man seen in the video and help identify him. There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Mantici at 856-845-6300 ext 1240 or email him at tmantici@deptford-nj.org.

