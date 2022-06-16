HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Four gang members, including two teenagers, used a disabled man's condo for their drugs and guns, according to police.

The unnamed victim returned to his home at the Sandpiper Condos in Mays Landing on June 2. He was surprised to see the gang had set up shop with multiple firearms, according to a criminal complaint.

Jermaine Philo, Eric Perez, both 23, and the teens were still at the home when the cops showed up, according to the affidavit. Police said they were dressed in colors representing the Kutta gang, which uses minors to carry out its crimes.

Breaking AC reported that Perez appeared for a detention hearing Monday. His attorney reportedly told the judge that Philo's rapper name was also Kutta and that Perez was his manager.

Authorities said they found a .223 caliber rifle, a handgun, and a kit to convert a handgun into a rifle. Investigators also said they found hollow-point rounds and marijuana.

The condo owner told police that Philo had threatened to kill him. His fear of "intimidation and retaliation" played a key role in Judge William Miller's decision to keep Perez detained, according to Breaking AC.

This is not Philo's first encounter with law enforcement. He was arrested by State Police in October 2020 after officers conducting a traffic stop said they found a handgun and more than 320 grams of marijuana.

Along with firearms and drug charges, Philo and Perez are both charged with first-degree employing a minor to commit a criminal offense.

Philo and Perez were ordered to be kept at Atlantic County Justice Facility. The two teens, ages 15 and 16, were detained at a juvenile detention center but have since been released.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

