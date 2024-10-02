Dionne Warwick getting NJ street named after her

“You can take the guy out of the neighborhood, but you can’t take the neighborhood out of the guy.”

It’s a favorite phrase of Frankie Valli’s. It was never truer than last year when, right there in his old neighborhood in Newark, a street was named after him. Frankie Valli Way. He was there last April for the ceremony.

Apparently, Dionne Warwick said, “Hold My Beer.”

Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick, Renee Fleming, Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, Jill Biden, Joe Biden Greg Allen/Invision/AP loading...

The Grammy-winning singer is having a street named after her in her hometown of East Orange. North Arlington Avenue is being renamed in her honor.

The ceremony is taking place on October 11 at 1 p.m. on North Arlington Avenue at City Hall Plaza in East Orange.

“Can you imagine?” Warwick shared in a video. “A whole street in my name. So I want all of you to be there to celebrate with me, OK?”

East Orange mayor Ted Green had more to say.

“Dionne Warwick, a truly incomparable legend, has always been a source of pride for East Orange,” Mayor Green said in a statement. “Her extensive body of work as a musician and her legacy as a humanitarian is truly remarkable. It is our honor to commemorate her enduring legacy with this street renaming right in the vibrant heart of our Arts District, where her influence will continue to inspire and uplift the next generation of talented artists each and every day.”

Some Dione Warwick fun facts:

Her real last name is Warrick, but on her first hit record, "Don't Make Me Over,” her record company misspelled her name "Warwick" on the label, and she's used it ever since.

On the advice of an astrologer, she added an "e" to her last name and spelled it that way professionally before reverting to her original spelling.

She’s had 18 Top 20 hits.

She was a celebrity spokesperson for the Psychic Friends Network and hostess for its infomercials in the 1990s.

Her first cousin was Whitney Houston.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

