Dinosaurs roam NJ flower farm! Your kids won’t wanna miss it

We all spend our summer trying to think of great activities for the kids to do. Stuff that they’ve not done 100 times before. I don’t know about you, but I have kids in my family that are dinosaur freaks. And we’ve been counting down the days until Dino Fest at Arrowhead.

Dino Fest is a unique dinosaur museum/park that is now open at Arrowhead Farmstead this summer and it has 16 LIVE DINOSAURS to frolic and hang out with!

Tickets are available now on their website for $27.50 (taxes included). You can enjoy this prehistoric fun now but hurry because it all goes extinct on August 4th. They're open Thursday- Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. but the Last entrance is ONE HOUR prior to closing.

There are so many activities to enjoy on the farm. Your kids will be delighted to experience the 4-acre dinosaur themed corn maze, the Dinosaur dig site, not to mention some cool stage shows.

Dino Refuge, the company that puts on the fest, is there with many interesting dino facts and will share tidbits that may not be not included on the signs in front of each creature. The kids will probably find it cool to learn that each dino has its own name

Meet and greet with the dinosaurs and then enjoy the yummy eats from the Food trucks and lemonade stand! Another fun activity your kids can participate in is “Build your own Dino-Bear." What kid wouldn’t love that?

In addition to the Dino-fun, there’s a magnificent display of 1 acre of cosmos,15 acres of Sunflowers, 5 acres of Zinnias, and, as you can imagine, Endless photo-ops throughout.

So When the kids say, “I don’t wanna do (fill-in-the-blank) AGAINNN,” delight them with this new and completely different, completely fun destination, Dino-fest.

