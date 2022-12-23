Dina’s Bistro restaurant opens in Toms River, NJ

You don't want to miss an opportunity to enjoy a terrific Italian meal at Dina's Bistro.

It's a brand-new restaurant that opened in Tom's River. Named for the chef, Dina Warren, who happens to be my friend Jesse's mom.

Jesse is a music promoter at the Jersey Shore and we've worked together on events for years. He let me know that the family was opening a restaurant and I jumped at the chance to participate in the opening ceremonies.

Joined by Tom's River Mayor Mo Hill, we gathered at the front entrance and cut the ribbon.

They actually opened in November and have been serving up great food to a packed dining room for the past seven weeks.

You want to absolutely try Dina's delicious meatballs as a starter. Bring your own wine and sit back and let this outstanding family business welcome you in for a night to remember.

The staff is attentive, and the food is great. Plenty of parking and easy to find.

Isn't it great to celebrate a brand-new business? Go see them soon. Enjoy!

