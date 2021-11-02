Didn’t get ‘I Voted’ sticker? Walk it off New Jersey (Opinion)

You voted on Election Day, but you didn’t get one of those little stickers that tells the world you voted. And it’s bothering you. Your coworker who lives in a different voting district, well, they got the sticker.

May I gently and in the most constructive way possible ask … what the +*%# is wrong with you?

Why does this even slightly matter to anyone? I mean let’s break this down realistically. Yes, you should vote. In a republic it’s one of the few and most important ways you can control your destiny. Yet as important as it is, and believe me I hate when we have low voter turnouts, nothing legally compels anyone to vote.

Dumb not to vote? Yes! But you have the right to be part of this society and just go along for the ride with no input. It’s a terrible idea but you can do this if you want to.

Considering that, one reason to want an ‘I Voted’ sticker is to slap it on a lapel and walk around all day smugly proclaiming that you were simply not an idiot. Basically vote shaming those who sit it out.

Voting is one of those things that we should all do even though many don’t. It should be considered the bare minimum. Like feeding your kids. Should you walk around with a sticker saying ‘I Fed My Kid’?

So it just seems like a silly thing to display considering it seems like the least we can do as Americans.

Now the other reason for these ‘I Voted’ stickers came with the curse of social media. Social media, arguably one of the worst things that ever happened to our society, finds people on a daily posting vapid things like pictures of their Caesar salad they eat for lunch. Posting things like so-and-so is watching “Squid Game.” Thanks for the important update on your life, so-and-so.

And, of course, posting things like a picture of their ‘I Voted’ sticker.

Because social media makes everyone somehow falsely feel famous for 15 minutes like the Warhol prediction. And you just have to have content for your fans, right? Oh, an ‘I Voted’ sticker! Perfect content! A visual AND a flex!

So fine, if it makes you feel special to wear your little ‘I Voted’ sticker go ahead and wear it. Go ahead and post it. But if you didn’t get one and it’s bothering you, may I gently suggest you walk it off, cupcake.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

