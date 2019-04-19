Did you lose your wedding ring? Brick police may have it

BRICK — If you lost your wedding ring police have it but need the answer to a question to hand it over.

A manager of the Applebee's in Brick Plaza said an employee found the gold ring in the restroom about a month ago and hoped someone would come back to claim it.

"We even thought about taking pictures and posting it on Facebook trying to find the owner because it has a nice engraving on the inside and it has a date on it. We wanted to get it back to the person it belongs to," the manager, who declined to provide her full name, told New Jersey 101.5.

That's now the key to returning the ring, according to Brick police who now have the ring.

Whoever comes to police headquarters to claim it will need to know the inscription.

As of Friday afternoon, no one had claimed the ring.

