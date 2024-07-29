Did we find the best tater tots in New Jersey?

The. Best. Tater. Tots. Ever.

I know, you think of tater tots as the frozen nuggets of shredded potatoes that come in a bag from the frozen section of the supermarket. I like to think of them in advanced form, specifically the homemade latkes that our friend Amy makes every Hannukah.

This past weekend, our friends John and Susan who own Half Moon Point in Point Pleasant met us for dinner at the hot spot.

We've been there a number of times as it's a go-to event place for Ocean County Republicans but when I'm speaking at an event I never eat or drink. So, all these visits and no food.

Friday was different though. A rare few hours off with friends. The food was spectacular.

Following the "tater tots"

was an appetizer of Fois Gras with a blueberry compote. Wow. It was accompanied by a grilled blue cheese sandwich. Incredible.

The fried green tomatoes, Jodi's pork belly ramen. You would have thought it was a top chef contest.

Add that to the great staff, including bartenders Carolyn and Lisa, and the live music, and you've got a place for everyone.

What's your go-to weekend hotspot? Let's build a list and share it with everyone. Send me a chat on the free NJ 101.5 app.

