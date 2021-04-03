Did the ‘real’ Jersey Easter Bunny visit our home?

This past week we had a visitor everyday to our home.

Last Sunday, a little bunny spent the morning in our front yard. Being the kids were excited to see it, we took a picture to capture the moment. Little did we know this little guy would be paying a visit to our home every single day since. And we decided to take a picture every day we saw her.

With such frequent visits we began to wonder, will this little bunny visit us on Easter Sunday?

From my family to yours, have a happy, safe, and fun Easter, New Jersey!