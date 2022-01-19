Did someone die in the house you’re buying?

We heard the rumors.

Even the real estate agent who had the listing of the home we bought a few years ago told us the prior owner died on the property. How he died is the subject of some neighborhood discussion for sure.

Turns out the homeowner did in fact die on the property, but not in the house.

For me, it really wouldn't have mattered as I see a death in the house as a negotiating opportunity for a better price. How about you? Would you buy a home where someone died?

Would it make a difference if the person died from natural causes or if they met with some violent end?

Do you believe that a death in the house is a bad omen or that the house could be haunted?

Many people get themselves all worked up over the history of a home. For me, it's all about looking forward. The past is an opportunity to potentially get a better price — as in some cases reduce the number of people willing to bid on the property.

Take our poll.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

