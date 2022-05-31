Did anyone else in NJ receive a strange package over the weekend?

As I pulled out of my driveway on Saturday afternoon, I noticed some trash on the street right in front of my mailbox. My house is on a main road, so it's not unusual to find trash in front of the house that people just throw out of their cars.

I pulled a U-turn and drove back to my house and mailbox. The mailbox was open and the contents had spilled out onto the road.

Since my daughter moved in with me a few months ago, there have been a lot more packages at my door and in my mailbox, but this was A LOT of stuff. The mail hadn't been checked in a day or two but not enough to be pouring out of the opening.

When I brought all of the packages inside, I noticed most of them were addressed to me — six of them as a matter of fact.

I didn't order them and I don't need or want them. It turns out my daughter didn't order them or get any in her name.

About two weeks ago the U.S. Government announced, with little fanfare, that they are offering a third free round of COVID-19 tests for the taking. All you have to do is go to this government website and order yours.

If interested, you can get more information here. You can get eight tests per household.

I guess I should feel a little slighted since I only got six. I don't go on COVID websites and I certain was not interested in getting anything from the government other than the cash they steal from me every week in my paycheck.

So how did I get all of these tests unsolicited? And, did a lot of people in New Jersey find the same thing in their mailboxes in the last week?

Dennis tries to get to the bottom of why he was sent six COVID-19 tests

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.