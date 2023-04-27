Beloved South Jersey bakery is closing, after more than 50 years
COLLINGSWOOD — A popular South Jersey bakery announced it would be closing its longtime location — as DiBartolo Bakery has served customers in Collingswood since 1969.
While assuring those with existing orders through next month that they would be fulfilled, the shop would be shut down after this coming weekend, it announced on its website and social media pages.
“Thank you to our loyal customers for allowing us to be a part of your special gatherings and celebrations for more than 50 years. All good things must come to an end. We will officially close our doors on Saturday, April 29. All existing orders will be fulfilled until May 31,” according to an Instagram post by DiBartolo.
The bakery opened a second storefront in Haddonfield in late 2020, which closed down in March.
Just several hours after the announcement on Wednesday, the DiBartolo Bakery Facebook page had already received well over 400 comments.
Overwhelmingly, they were from repeat customers who had celebrated life milestones over the years with the business — many of them wedding cakes.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
