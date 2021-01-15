Devils release ‘Made in Jersey’ video

With the new NHL season now underway, the New Jersey Devils released a promotional video that should appeal even to non-hockey fans. It’s called “Made in Jersey” and the tagline is “Whether you’re born here, or bred here, we’re all made here.”

While the video is obviously intended to promote the new Devils’ season, the images in the video will warm the hearts of anyone who has spent time in the Garden State. The promotional spot, which is narrated by noted New Jersey hockey fan Kevin Smith, shows various New Jersey landmarks and New Jersey food ... a lot of New Jersey food. It also highlights the hard working people who live here, who are “Made in Jersey.” Check out the video:

The Devils season did not get off to a winning start: they lost to the Boston Bruins 3-2 in a shootout, so at least they got a point. The Devils are coming off their second straight year of missing the playoffs (and their seventh time in the last eight seasons), a season that was cut short by the pandemic in May.

The Devils last played a game (before last night) in March of 2020. A lot has changed for the team since then: they have a new coach, Lindy Ruff, and a new general manager, Tom Fitzgerald. Things should be challenging for the team in the newly named MassMutual East Division, although they have a stockpile of young talent in players like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, along with veterans like Kyle Palmieri and PK Subban. But with the Capitals, Bruins, Flyers, Sabres, and Islanders in the same division, it could be a long season.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.