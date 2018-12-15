Immigration arrests and deportations in New Jersey are the highest they've been since Donald Trump won the presidential election. But despite the hard-line rhetoric from the White House, enforcement actions are not as high as when Barack Obama was in office.

The Enforcement and Removal Operations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement recorded 3,409 arrests and 2,608 removals based out of the Newark regional office during the 2018 fiscal year, data released Friday shows.

Arrests in the state increased by 220 from the previous year and by 1,162 since 2016, while deportations increased by 72 since 2017 and by 756 since 2016.

The enforcement, however, is still a way from the high of 4,453 arrests and 4,361 removals in 2013, records show.

The ERO arm of ICE increased arrests after Trump took office, prompting some states and municipalities to limit local police cooperation with ICE on civil immigration actions.

New Jersey this month adopted new policies that restrict police officers from enforcing civil immigration law and prohibit county jails from detaining inmates wanted by ICE past their release date. The directives do not prevent authorities from arresting and prosecuting people charged with violent offenses.

Despite the lack of cooperation, ICE detainers nationally have increased from more than 86,000 in 2016 to more than 177,000 this year.

"This number demonstrates the large volume of illegal aliens involved in criminal activity and the public safety risk posed by these aliens, as well as ERO’s commitment to taking enforcement action against all illegal aliens it encounters," according to the 2018 ERO report released by ICE on Friday.

In response to the state Attorney General's Office directive, ICE officials warned that enforcement actions would likely increase in New Jersey, including in public spaces and workplaces.

Nationally this year, ICE arrested 158,581 people suspected of being in the country illegally, an 11 percent increase over 2017. Almost all of them — 90 percent — had criminal convictions. Nearly a quarter were facing new criminal charges.

ICE placed far more people in detention to await immigration proceedings. This year, ICE booked 396,448 people in detention facilities, a 22.5 percent increase. Book-ins from arrests by Customs and Border Patrol increased by 32 percent, which ICE said illustrates "a surge in illegal border crossings."

The agency also deported 256,086 people who had been in the country illegally, an increase of 13 percent. About 57 percent of those deported had criminal convictions, while more than 5,900 were known or suspected gangsters, ICE said.

Below are all the countries that the deported immigrants were citizens of.

Country 2017 2018 MEXICO 128,765 141,045 GUATEMALA 33,570 50,390 HONDURAS 22,381 28,894 EL SALVADOR 18,838 15,445 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 1,986 1,769 BRAZIL 1,413 1,691 ECUADOR 1,152 1,264 COLOMBIA 1,082 1,162 HAITI 5,578 934 NICARAGUA 832 879 JAMAICA 782 792 CHINA 525 726 INDIA 460 611 PERU 458 581 CUBA 160 463 ROMANIA 292 403 NIGERIA 312 369 CANADA 353 342 VENEZUELA 248 336 GHANA 305 243 PAKISTAN 177 235 SOMALIA 521 229 GUINEA 88 219 PHILIPPINES 182 217 SPAIN 172 209 UNITED KINGDOM 151 209 CHILE 129 166 COSTA RICA 151 162 BANGLADESH 203 147 GUYANA 137 142 KENYA 103 140 SAUDI ARABIA 139 135 ITALY 117 125 SENEGAL 197 125 POLAND 120 123 SOUTH KOREA 113 122 VIETNAM 71 122 ARGENTINA 102 121 LIBERIA 107 113 GAMBIA 56 111 CAMBODIA 29 110 INDONESIA 68 110 RUSSIA 127 107 UKRAINE 86 105 TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO 128 104 BAHAMAS 95 101 MICRONESIA 110 99 ALBANIA 55 98 MAURITANIA 8 98 PORTUGAL 65 96 JORDAN 98 94 ISRAEL 81 93 BELIZE 82 91 EGYPT 57 85 FRANCE 82 85 TURKEY 93 85 IVORY COAST 13 82 BOLIVIA 76 81 HUNGARY 116 81 DEM REP OF THE CONGO 34 79 SIERRA LEONE 44 79 CAMEROON 58 72 GERMANY 75 72 CAPE VERDE 29 68 MALI 34 63 ERITREA 41 62 SOUTH SUDAN 2 61 PANAMA 69 59 MOROCCO 67 58 THAILAND 33 55 LEBANON 35 51 LITHUANIA 26 49 IRAQ 61 48 BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA 47 47 CZECH REPUBLIC 30 47 IRELAND 34 47 URUGUAY 38 47 NEPAL 45 45 SOUTH AFRICA 23 42 SUDAN 19 42 UNKNOWN 26 42 UZBEKISTAN 28 41 BURMA 10 40 NETHERLANDS 40 40 AUSTRALIA 22 39 MOLDOVA 34 38 ETHIOPIA 46 36 SRI LANKA 41 36 BURKINA FASO 31 35 MARSHALL ISLANDS 22 35 SLOVAKIA 20 35 BULGARIA 26 34 ANGOLA 7 32 KOREA 44 32 AFGHANISTAN 48 30 KAZAKHSTAN 14 30 SAMOA 13 30 SERBIA 18 30 JAPAN 13 28 MONGOLIA 23 28 ST. LUCIA 23 28 ARMENIA 24 27 TAIWAN 28 27 ANTIGUA-BARBUDA 19 24 NEW ZEALAND 16 24 TOGO 19 24 YEMEN 10 24 GREECE 20 22 IRAN 22 22 FIJI 13 21 TONGA 13 21 GEORGIA 22 20 DOMINICA 10 19 SURINAME 7 19 SWEDEN 19 19 TANZANIA 13 19 ZIMBABWE 12 19 CONGO 5 18 MACEDONIA 10 18 MONTENEGRO 9 18 ALGERIA 28 17 BARBADOS 19 17 BELGIUM 9 17 LATVIA 19 17 TUNISIA 7 16 HONG KONG 9 15 KYRGYZSTAN 17 15 ST. KITTS-NEVIS 16 15 AZERBAIJAN 8 14 BURUNDI 6 14 KOSOVO 10 14 CHAD 7 13 ESTONIA 12 13 ST. VINCENT-GRENADINES 10 13 UGANDA 11 13 CROATIA 5 12 ZAMBIA 10 12 KUWAIT 12 11 MALAYSIA 8 11 BELARUS 10 10 BENIN 8 10 GRENADA 15 9 PALAU 15 9 LAOS 5 8 LIBYA 9 8 TAJIKISTAN 9 8 AUSTRIA 7 7 NORWAY 4 7 SYRIA 2 7 GABON 3 6 PARAGUAY 5 6 SINGAPORE 4 6 BERMUDA 3 5 EQUATORIAL GUINEA 2 5 GUINEA-BISSAU 4 5 NIGER 20 5 YUGOSLAVIA 4 5 CZECHOSLOVAKIA 6 4 SWITZERLAND 5 4 TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS 4 4 CYPRUS 1 3 DJIBOUTI 1 3 FINLAND 3 3 MALAWI 4 3 CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC 1 2 DENMARK 5 2 ICELAND 1 2 NAMIBIA 1 2 NETHERLANDS ANTILLES 2 2 QATAR 4 2 RWANDA 10 2 SERBIA AND MONTENEGRO 2 2 TURKMENISTAN 9 2 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 3 2 ARUBA 1 1 BAHRAIN 1 1 BHUTAN 0 1 BOTSWANA 3 1 BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS 3 1 GUADELOUPE 0 1 LESOTHO 0 1 MACAU 0 1 MADAGASCAR 1 1 MALDIVES 0 1 MONTSERRAT 0 1 PAPUA NEW GUINEA 1 1 SLOVENIA 1 1 ANDORRA 1 0 CAYMAN ISLANDS 2 0 FRENCH GUIANA 1 0 LUXEMBOURG 1 0 MAURITIUS 1 0 MOZAMBIQUE 2 0 OMAN 3 0 SAN MARINO 1 0 SWAZILAND 1 0

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .