Deportations are up: These are the countries where they’re from

AP

Immigration arrests and deportations in New Jersey are the highest they've been since Donald Trump won the presidential election. But despite the hard-line rhetoric from the White House, enforcement actions are not as high as when Barack Obama was in office.

The Enforcement and Removal Operations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement recorded 3,409 arrests and 2,608 removals based out of the Newark regional office during the 2018 fiscal year, data released Friday shows.

Arrests in the state increased by 220 from the previous year and by 1,162 since 2016, while deportations increased by 72 since 2017 and by 756 since 2016.

The enforcement, however, is still a way from the high of 4,453 arrests and 4,361 removals in 2013, records show.

The ERO arm of ICE increased arrests after Trump took office, prompting some states and municipalities to limit local police cooperation with ICE on civil immigration actions.

New Jersey this month adopted new policies that restrict police officers from enforcing civil immigration law and prohibit county jails from detaining inmates wanted by ICE past their release date. The directives do not prevent authorities from arresting and prosecuting people charged with violent offenses.

Despite the lack of cooperation, ICE detainers nationally have increased from more than 86,000 in 2016 to more than 177,000 this year.

"This number demonstrates the large volume of illegal aliens involved in criminal activity and the public safety risk posed by these aliens, as well as ERO’s commitment to taking enforcement action against all illegal aliens it encounters," according to the 2018 ERO report released by ICE on Friday.

In response to the state Attorney General's Office directive, ICE officials warned that enforcement actions would likely increase in New Jersey, including in public spaces and workplaces.

Nationally this year, ICE arrested 158,581 people suspected of being in the country illegally, an 11 percent increase over 2017. Almost all of them — 90 percent — had criminal convictions. Nearly a quarter were facing new criminal charges.

ICE placed far more people in detention to await immigration proceedings. This year, ICE booked 396,448 people in detention facilities, a 22.5 percent increase. Book-ins from arrests by Customs and Border Patrol increased by 32 percent, which ICE said illustrates "a surge in illegal border crossings."

The agency also deported 256,086 people who had been in the country illegally, an increase of 13 percent. About 57 percent of those deported had criminal convictions, while more than 5,900 were known or suspected gangsters, ICE said.

Below are all the countries that the deported immigrants were citizens of.

Country 2017 2018
MEXICO 128,765 141,045
GUATEMALA 33,570 50,390
HONDURAS 22,381 28,894
EL SALVADOR 18,838 15,445
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 1,986 1,769
BRAZIL 1,413 1,691
ECUADOR 1,152 1,264
COLOMBIA 1,082 1,162
HAITI 5,578 934
NICARAGUA 832 879
JAMAICA 782 792
CHINA 525 726
INDIA 460 611
PERU 458 581
CUBA 160 463
ROMANIA 292 403
NIGERIA 312 369
CANADA 353 342
VENEZUELA 248 336
GHANA 305 243
PAKISTAN 177 235
SOMALIA 521 229
GUINEA 88 219
PHILIPPINES 182 217
SPAIN 172 209
UNITED KINGDOM 151 209
CHILE 129 166
COSTA RICA 151 162
BANGLADESH 203 147
GUYANA 137 142
KENYA 103 140
SAUDI ARABIA 139 135
ITALY 117 125
SENEGAL 197 125
POLAND 120 123
SOUTH KOREA 113 122
VIETNAM 71 122
ARGENTINA 102 121
LIBERIA 107 113
GAMBIA 56 111
CAMBODIA 29 110
INDONESIA 68 110
RUSSIA 127 107
UKRAINE 86 105
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO 128 104
BAHAMAS 95 101
MICRONESIA 110 99
ALBANIA 55 98
MAURITANIA 8 98
PORTUGAL 65 96
JORDAN 98 94
ISRAEL 81 93
BELIZE 82 91
EGYPT 57 85
FRANCE 82 85
TURKEY 93 85
IVORY COAST 13 82
BOLIVIA 76 81
HUNGARY 116 81
DEM REP OF THE CONGO 34 79
SIERRA LEONE 44 79
CAMEROON 58 72
GERMANY 75 72
CAPE VERDE 29 68
MALI 34 63
ERITREA 41 62
SOUTH SUDAN 2 61
PANAMA 69 59
MOROCCO 67 58
THAILAND 33 55
LEBANON 35 51
LITHUANIA 26 49
IRAQ 61 48
BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA 47 47
CZECH REPUBLIC 30 47
IRELAND 34 47
URUGUAY 38 47
NEPAL 45 45
SOUTH AFRICA 23 42
SUDAN 19 42
UNKNOWN 26 42
UZBEKISTAN 28 41
BURMA 10 40
NETHERLANDS 40 40
AUSTRALIA 22 39
MOLDOVA 34 38
ETHIOPIA 46 36
SRI LANKA 41 36
BURKINA FASO 31 35
MARSHALL ISLANDS 22 35
SLOVAKIA 20 35
BULGARIA 26 34
ANGOLA 7 32
KOREA 44 32
AFGHANISTAN 48 30
KAZAKHSTAN 14 30
SAMOA 13 30
SERBIA 18 30
JAPAN 13 28
MONGOLIA 23 28
ST. LUCIA 23 28
ARMENIA 24 27
TAIWAN 28 27
ANTIGUA-BARBUDA 19 24
NEW ZEALAND 16 24
TOGO 19 24
YEMEN 10 24
GREECE 20 22
IRAN 22 22
FIJI 13 21
TONGA 13 21
GEORGIA 22 20
DOMINICA 10 19
SURINAME 7 19
SWEDEN 19 19
TANZANIA 13 19
ZIMBABWE 12 19
CONGO 5 18
MACEDONIA 10 18
MONTENEGRO 9 18
ALGERIA 28 17
BARBADOS 19 17
BELGIUM 9 17
LATVIA 19 17
TUNISIA 7 16
HONG KONG 9 15
KYRGYZSTAN 17 15
ST. KITTS-NEVIS 16 15
AZERBAIJAN 8 14
BURUNDI 6 14
KOSOVO 10 14
CHAD 7 13
ESTONIA 12 13
ST. VINCENT-GRENADINES 10 13
UGANDA 11 13
CROATIA 5 12
ZAMBIA 10 12
KUWAIT 12 11
MALAYSIA 8 11
BELARUS 10 10
BENIN 8 10
GRENADA 15 9
PALAU 15 9
LAOS 5 8
LIBYA 9 8
TAJIKISTAN 9 8
AUSTRIA 7 7
NORWAY 4 7
SYRIA 2 7
GABON 3 6
PARAGUAY 5 6
SINGAPORE 4 6
BERMUDA 3 5
EQUATORIAL GUINEA 2 5
GUINEA-BISSAU 4 5
NIGER 20 5
YUGOSLAVIA 4 5
CZECHOSLOVAKIA 6 4
SWITZERLAND 5 4
TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS 4 4
CYPRUS 1 3
DJIBOUTI 1 3
FINLAND 3 3
MALAWI 4 3
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC 1 2
DENMARK 5 2
ICELAND 1 2
NAMIBIA 1 2
NETHERLANDS ANTILLES 2 2
QATAR 4 2
RWANDA 10 2
SERBIA AND MONTENEGRO 2 2
TURKMENISTAN 9 2
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 3 2
ARUBA 1 1
BAHRAIN 1 1
BHUTAN 0 1
BOTSWANA 3 1
BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS 3 1
GUADELOUPE 0 1
LESOTHO 0 1
MACAU 0 1
MADAGASCAR 1 1
MALDIVES 0 1
MONTSERRAT 0 1
PAPUA NEW GUINEA 1 1
SLOVENIA 1 1
ANDORRA 1 0
CAYMAN ISLANDS 2 0
FRENCH GUIANA 1 0
LUXEMBOURG 1 0
MAURITIUS 1 0
MOZAMBIQUE 2 0
OMAN 3 0
SAN MARINO 1 0
SWAZILAND 1 0

Also check out ...

Only 2 NJ towns don't have any immigrants — See the 'Melting Pot' map

Who the heck voted for Murphy, anyway? Here's the map

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crime, immigration, Newsletter
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top