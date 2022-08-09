SOUTH RIVER — Workers hope to make enough repairs to Denny Stadium by Aug. 19 so that a borough fireworks display can go on as planned.

But the repairs would be only a temporary fix — school district officials are looking into a full replacement of the decades-old wooden stadium at South River High School. The district was recently advised to stop usage of the bleachers in the next couple of years.

This month, district workers have been removing old floorboards that had been rotting and buckling, and removing rusted nails from the structure. New planks have been installed.

In a July 22 report submitted to the school district, engineers determined that Denny Stadium "is at the end of its life cycle" and should no longer be used following the 2023-24 school year. The engineers noted the stadium is structurally sound as is, but consultants listed necessary repairs for workers to undertake to ensure public safety.

"We are taking this report very seriously and have directed our maintenance workers to prioritize Denny Stadium for immediate repairs," said Schools Superintendent Sylvia Zircher.

The school district is proposing a $33.1 million bond referendum for early next year that would fund the complete replacement of the stadium, which currently is not accessible to individuals with disabilities.

The referendum would also allow for the construction of a pre-K building to accommodate growing enrollment. A second ballot question would seek approval to turf the field at Denny Stadium.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

