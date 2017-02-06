Deminski — My son lost his pet this weekend

First my daughter lost her guinea pig, Peanut, last year. Now my son's guinea pig, Hippy, died this weekend. He seemed fine all week, running around, eating, wheeling as usual. Then Saturday morning we found him dead in his cage. Just like that.

If you're a parent whose kids lost pets, you already know it's not so much about a guinea pig. It's about the boy. He's 11, and these things happen. But it's still hard to see the sadness they go through. We held a little 'service' for him in the backyard, and we buried him there. My son picked a little spot right at the edge of the woods. It may sound corny since we're talking about a guinea pig, but we all said a few words. My son said he'd like to think of him not as dead, but as free.

I remember one of the first pets I lost as a little boy, younger than my son is now. A little hamster named Teddy. He was clearly sick one night and he didn't look like he would make it to morning. It was a school night, so I stayed up with him as long as I could but I finally had to go to bed. My mom told me she would stay up with him until he passed even though she had work the next day. When I woke my mom told me she was gone and had stayed up with him. Looking back on it, I'm sure she didn't really. What sense would there be in that? But it was nice of her to make me feel better by telling me she did.

In the same way, I found the piece called The Rainbow Bridge on the internet for my kids to read. It's one of those author unknown things, but someone sent it to me many years ago after I lost a dog. If you've never read it, here it is:

"Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge.

When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable.

All the animals who had been ill and old are restored to health and vigor. Those who were hurt or maimed are made whole and strong again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by. The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind.

They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. His bright eyes are intent. His eager body quivers. Suddenly he begins to run from the group, flying over the green grass, his legs carrying him faster and faster.

You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.

Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together...."

