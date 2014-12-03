Yesterday was World AIDS Day. 25 years ago this was talked about all the time.

AIDS Awareness Red Ribbon AIDS Awareness Red Ribbon (Photodisc, Getty Images)

Now HIV and AIDS is barely mentioned, and many assume with drug treatments people aren't dying anymore. I was surprised to read that 1.6 million people died from it in 2011 alone. The U.S. currently has 1.2 million cases, with 50,000 more people getting it every year. It doesn't get the attention Ebola does these days, but it's still there. Go here to read some more surprising facts about AIDS.