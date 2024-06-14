The best wings in New Jersey: Check out these 13 gems

🍽 Where can you find the best chicken wings in New Jersey?

🍽 Check out these 13 wing spots in the Garden State

Crispy on the outside … juicy on the inside … smothered in barbecue sauce, buffalo sauce, or any other sauce, and dipped in ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Wings are a Jersey favorite. We eat them at Superbowl parties, backyard barbecues, and order them as an app at our local watering holes.

But if the meat is not plump, or if there’s not enough glaze, or if there’s more bone than chicken, then wings can be an epic fail. It’s all about balance.

So, where can you get the best wings in New Jersey? Sure, there are good chain places but here are 12 places you may not know about.

Rutgers Wings (Google Street View) Rutgers Wings (Google Street View) loading...

152 Easton Ave, New Brunswick

There are nearly 20 sauces and five dry rubs to choose from on the menu including buffalo, ghost pepper buffalo, honey BBQ, mango habanero, Citrus Chipotle, Garlic Parmesan, and more. The wings are said to be nice and meaty. Choose from a 4-piece wing dish starting at $7.20 to a 75-piece wing platter for $128.

Sharky's Wings and Raw Bar (Facebook) Sharky's Wings and Raw Bar (Facebook) loading...

545 Highland Ave, Clifton

Served with bleu cheese and celery, the wings at Sharky’s can be served with a variety of flavors such as BBQ, teriyaki, Salt and Vinegar, Boom Boom, Citrus Garlic Mojo, Chili Lime, Bourbon, and more. Choose your heat: mild, medium, hot, extra hot, fire, or hell. Wings come in 10, 16, 25, 50, or 100-piece platters.

Sharky’s Wings and Raw Bar also has two other locations in Alpha and Boonton.

Wingstop (Facebook) Wingstop (Facebook) loading...

1 NJ-37, Toms River

There are so many wing combos to choose from at Wingstop with a choice of flavors like hot honey rub, atomic, mango habanero, Cajun, Louisiana rub, hickory smoked BBQ, lemon pepper, Hawaiian, and more.

King Wing (Facebook) King Wing (Facebook) loading...

430 US-206, Hillsborough

Opened since 2009, King Wing offers a variety of foods with their specialties being fat sandwiches, and yes, wings.

The sauces for the wings are divided into five levels, with level one being mild (mild BBQ, honey hickory, teriyaki, honey mustard, tangy BBQ and garlic parmesan) to level five being extremely hot (suicide sauce which requires a waiver). But in between there are other sauces such as honey chipotle, red hot, and severe BBQ.

Don’t like sauce? No problem. Choose dry wings with five different rubs such as lemon pepper, old bay, Cajun, garlic parmesan, or Jamaican Jerk.

Choose bone-in or boneless wings.

Toss Em Wings (Instagram) Toss Em Wings (Instagram) loading...

2600 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant

Toss Em started as a digital brand test in Bubbakoo’s Burritos and already opened in 20 locations! Choose from bone-in or boneless wings with a choice of sauces, at reasonable prices. They even have meatless wings which are breaded fried cauliflower tossed in one of their signature sauces.

Wingin It (Facebook) Wingin It (Facebook) loading...

122 Ocean Ave, Jersey City

With 38 flavors to choose from including dry rubs and wet sauces, Wingin It serves up wings in 6, 12, 18, and 24-piece platters. Choose from Apple Ciroc, Jack Daniels, spicy garlic parm, strawberry habanero, sweet chili, spicy BBQ, and more.

Buffalo's Chicken Shack (Facebook) Buffalo's Chicken Shack (Facebook) loading...

261 Hackensack St, Wood-Ridge

Think Southern.

“At Buffalo's we bring you just that, big and juicy jumbo wings fried crispy with any one of our micro-batch wonderful sauces, dry rubbed ribs that cook up tender and barely hang on the bone finished off nicely with Buffalo's Original BBQ Sauce, delicious side fixins such as sauteed cabbage with smoked turkey, baked macaroni and cheese and sweet moist cornbread,” according to the website.

Choose boneless or buffalo wings, or wing platters all served a choice (s) of sauces such as honey BBQ, Thai, orange ginger, Urban Bourbon, rooster sauce, Firestarter, Numb Ya Face, and more.

Buffalo Wings with Celery Sticks and Beer bbourdages loading...

4224 US-9, Howell Township

Served with celery sticks and bleu cheese, the wings at Famous Wings and Grill are the star of the show, available in a variety of flavors from classic buffalo to mumbo (red-orange), honey hot, and sweet teriyaki. Choose from grilled and boneless wings or take home a famous wings platter.

The Chicken or the Egg (Google Street View) The Chicken or the Egg (Google Street View) loading...

207 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven

At The Chicken or the Egg, you can get your wings breaded or naked (not breaded), then tossed in sauce, and served with celery and bleu cheese dressing. Test the wing-o-meter with these levels of hot sauces. Try Santos Sauce (spicy, bbqy, and garlicky), Killer Beesting (very hot with a drop of honey), Obscene (you’ll shed a tear or two), Zapper (a challenge even for the avid fan), and more. Dry rubs are also available.

barbecue chicken wings close up on wooden tray rez-art loading...

1018 Forklanding Rd, Cinnaminson

The Jug Handle Inn is known for its wings. All the wings are lightly breaded and made fresh to order. Make your own combination with any heat level. Traditional sauces are mild, medium, hot, extra hot, and mud.

Signature sauces include buffalo garlic, creamy garlic parmesan, sriracha honey, rum BBQ, hot Asian chili, Carolina buffalo BBQ, Jerk Rub, Blackened Rub, Bald Eagle (hot, hot, hot, hot habanero), and more.

Fun fact: The Jug Handle Inn is the oldest liquor license in Cinnaminson and one of the oldest in Burlington County.

Chicken n More in Jackson (Google Street View) Chicken n More in Jackson (Google Street View) loading...

2275 W County Line Rd, Jackson

At Chicken n’ More, choose from zesty wings (coated with a zesty breading), and available in single servings (10), double (20), as a dinner, or as a snack. Buffalo and honey BBQ wings are also available as a dinner or a snack. They also come in 12, 18, 24, 36 or 50.

Dennis Malloy Photo Dennis Malloy Photo loading...

16 E Main St, Freehold

Voted “Winner 2023 Best Wings in Monmouth County,” the Court Jester is the place to go for some tasty wings. Their buffalo wings are served with celery and homemade bleu cheese. Get a single order (8 wings) or a double order (16 wings). The mango habanero wings are tossed in their new “mango habanero sauce.”

Wings from Doyle's Pour House in Tuckerton Wings from Doyle's Pour House in Tuckerton loading...

210 W Main St, Tuckerton

Doyles jumbo wings are served with a choice of several sauces such as buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, soccer (Captain Morgan and spicy garlic), Widow Maker, spicy garlic, beesting, or Old Bay; served with celery and bleu cheese.

Their "bad-to-the-boneless wings" are fried with a choice of wing sauce also served with celery and bleu cheese.

Enjoy checking out these cool wing spots in the Garden State.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom