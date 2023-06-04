Delicious new hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Central Jersey

I love little local restaurants and always admire the people behind the scenes that keep the lines moving. In a business that can be so hard to stay afloat it's admirable to see workers put in so many hours per week to put the best food on the plate for the customer.

That's why Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant in Chesterfield is one of my new favorite places.

Via Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant on Facebook Via Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant on Facebook loading...

It's the definition of a hole-in-the-wall type of place. When I was there this past Friday I counted the number of people it could seat and I thought at a MAX it was 56 (it probably would be a tight squeeze though).

They're located in The Shoppes of Old York Village, and their address is 95 Saddle Way Chesterfield New Jersey.

Via Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant on Facebook Via Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant on Facebook loading...

Right next to them is Mikey Bagels the hit bagel shop I wrote about back in March. These two businesses stand out in what is an otherwise barren shopping center.

As for the food, if you couldn't tell by the name, Gervasio's is an Italian restaurant and BYOB. If you're looking for a great appetizer I HIGHLY recommend their stuffed long hot peppers. They're stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. They have the perfect bit of kick to them but it's not overwhelming.

For the main course, I got their shrimp scampi which I thought was perfect! The portion isn't so enormous that you can't finish, but it's also not too small where you're left hungry. They also don't skimp on the shrimp (try saying that 5 times fast) which I loved.

Via Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant on Facebook Via Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant on Facebook loading...

They have a great Trenton tomato pie menu as well, so if you're feeling pizza give it a try!

New huge Italian Market coming to Monmouth County this week

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.