Delicious new breakfast spot in New Jersey

Here in the Garden State, we are blessed to have a cornucopia of restaurants of every variety.

From international to local and regional favorites. If you want it, New Jersey has it. However, there is one food that is a little hard to find anywhere in the Northeast, including New Jersey.

If you’ve ever traveled down south and had breakfast at a restaurant, diner or hotel, you will have been treated to some of the best biscuits anywhere.

Well New Jersey, amazing delicious Southern-style biscuits are here! They're courtesy of Ted Miller, a native of Virginia, who moved to South Jersey to be near his wife’s family in Washington Township.

He landed a job as a chef at a premier Philadelphia restaurant in 2019. When Covid hit in 2020, needless to say, he had to find another way to cook and another answer on how to make a living. That answer is Blair Mountain Biscuit Co. in Blackwood.

Ted and his wife Tori are bringing the amazing downhome biscuits of the south to New Jersey in a creative way. The menu is loaded with biscuit combinations that only a trained chef and Southerner can think up.

Their menu of 'drop biscuits' is mouth-watering. A drop biscuit is a biscuit where the batter is dropped by a spoon into a baking pan. It's also a slang term for a very attractive person in the South. Well, these dishes are very attractive even on the website.

They offer a variety of biscuit sandwiches like egg & cheese, egg & house sausage, and even egg & mushroom scrapple. How about fried chicken with pepper gravy or the plain ol' southern favorite biscuits and gravy? The name Blair Mountain comes from a little-known Battle of Blair Mountain in West Virginia over 100 years ago in 1921.

We're not sure if it's in honor of labor unions, coal miners, or delicious West Virginia biscuits. Either way, it's worth the trip to Blackwood in Camden County to check this place out.

They're open every day until 1 or 2 pm except Mondays. They also offer vegan options and an extensive catering menu for breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner.

