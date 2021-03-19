Delicious, decadent Manicotti Florentine (Opinion)

I really hope no one in Florence (or Firenze as it's pronounced there), Italy is reading this. In America we tend to call anything with spinach or not smothered in tomato sauce that's 'Italian', Florentine. Yes, it's true that Northern Italian cuisine is creamier and less tomato based, but I'm not sure that everything we call 'Florentine' would be recognized in Florence. Regardless, this dish is a different take on traditional manicotti as it's creamy and stuffed with spinach and cheese. Whatever you want to call this cheesy, colossal, caloric concoction, it's delicious. If you can find fresh lasagna pasta sheets, usually sold around the cheese isle, grab a pack of those. If not, you can you "oven ready." Barilla lasagna sheets and soften them for 10 minutes in warm water and you can use those to roll your manicotti.

